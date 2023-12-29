Wrestling Inc's Top 5 Matches Of The Week: 12/29/2023

Welcome to another edition of Wrestling Inc.'s top five matches of the week. It's been an eventful seven days in the world of pro wrestling, with AEW finally determining finalists in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Three matches from the tournament have made their way into this week's picks, and one fan-favorite performer was featured in two of those bouts.

Of course, WWE also produced some great matches this week, two of which comprise the rest of our top five. One of those contests occurred on this week's "WWE NXT," and the other stole the show on the previous installment of "WWE SmackDown."

As always, this isn't a ranked list, so every match is listed chronologically. So, without further ado, here are our top five matches of the week. However, please let us know your favorites in the comments, as we were spoiled with lots of great in-ring action in WWE, AEW, and beyond over the past few days.