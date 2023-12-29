AEW Champ MJF Opens Up About The Importance Of Competition In Pro Wrestling

Before All Elite Wrestling came into existence in 2019, it had been many years since WWE had serious competition in terms of talent acquisition. That allowed the massive promotion to determine the pay structure for its performers without influence from a major competitor. In his recent op-ed for The Player's Tribune, AEW World Champion MJF elaborated on the impact AEW's creation has had on the wrestling industry.

"There's a reason that 'workers rights' get brought up so often in conversations around AEW: it's because we have a lot god**** more of them now," MJF wrote. "Competition [is] bad for management, good for labor. There used to be one major American wrestling company, now there [are] two. That f***ing matters."

Friedman pointed out that everyone on the AEW roster now has a job that didn't exist five years ago. Additionally, the AEW World Champion feels that the wrestlers in WWE have benefitted as well, as the company will pay them more and treat them better to ensure they don't leave for the competition.

"While I welcome anyone being critical of AEW (God knows I am), ... if you're actually actively rooting against us? Against us existing? Guess what, you're the f***ing worst."

When it comes to the best things that AEW has done for the wrestling industry since coming into existence, MJF stayed true to form and said that it was putting him on TV. However, the AEW star said that the second best thing would be making the industry better for its workers.

MJF is currently preparing to defend the world title against Samoa Joe tomorrow at AEW Worlds End. The show will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York — just a few short miles from where MJF grew up.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Player's Tribune with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Worlds End news, including live coverage of the event.