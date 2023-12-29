AEW Star Wheeler Yuta: Eddie Kingston 'Knows That I'd Beat His Ass'

Tomorrow at AEW Worlds End, Eddie Kingston will take on his longtime friend, Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club, in the finals of the first-ever Continental Classic. Someone who has had plenty of experience with both men is Wheeler Yuta, and during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Yuta responded to Kingston's reference to the young wrestler during his exchange with Moxley on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Kingston referred to Yuta as "Mox's young boy b***h."

"I got Jon a Christmas present. I think Eddie was a little hurt deep inside that I didn't get him one," Yuta said. "People can say what they want. Eddie knows what kind of wrestler I am. Eddie knows that I'd beat his ass, so he can say whatever he wants."

After that, Yuta expressed his desire to face Kingston in a singles match once again. The two previously locked up on the August 30 episode of "Dynamite," taking place between AEW All In and AEW All Out, both of which saw them opposed in multi-man matches. The two have also spent some time on the same side, teaming up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 and that year's Blood & Guts match. In their August singles bout, it was Kingston who won.

"He did come out on top," Yuta continued. "I'll give him his credit, but I'd love to fight again and see where his mouth's at then."

Yuta is set to be in action during tomorrow's Zero Hour pre-show. He'll face Hook for the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules match, with no disqualifications to stop the two from taking things to the limit.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your AEW Worlds End news, including live coverage of the event.