AEW Worlds End 2023 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

All Elite Wrestling will roll into the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, for Worlds End this Saturday, and it promises to be an exciting night of action. Titles will be contested for, grudges will be settled, and fans will hopefully get to see some big payoffs to long-running storylines.

This week's "AEW Dynamite" revealed that Samoa Joe made a deal with The Devil to get the upper hand on MJF ahead of their World Championship match at the pay-per-view. However, will it be enough for Joe to dethrone the longest-reigning World Champion in AEW history? More importantly, will the identity of the mysterious Devil who's been tormenting MJF for months actually be revealed?

Elsewhere, AEW's first-ever Continental Classic Champion will be crowned as Eddie Kingston takes on Jon Moxley for the prize. Kingston has yet to beat the Blackpool Combat Club member in singles competition, and Moxley is arguably the most protected wrestler in the company. Will Moxley's run of dominance continue, or will his long-time frenemy overcome the odds?

As is always the case with AEW pay-per-views, plenty of matches are scheduled for Worlds End. Moreover, Wrestling Inc.'s writers and editors have all voted to determine the favorites to win all of them. Our predictions are based on our team's majority votes, and with that in mind, here are the results.