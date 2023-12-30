MJF Explains How AEW Gave Him The Opportunity To 'Make My Own Luck'

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently one of the biggest names in AEW, but at the formation of the promotion, he seemed very far off from the main event. According to Friedman in a piece he wrote for "The Players' Tribune," MJF describes his spot on the first "All In" as a chance that Cody Rhodes took on him, and his eventual signing another chance later taken by Tony Khan.

"I was pretty much brought in to be the guy you disliked — who didn't stand a chance against the guys you loved." Additionally, he compared his segment at Double or Nothing 2019 to "Hangman" Adam Page's: "They had "Hangman" Page come out to get Bret's co-sign and look cool. Me? I said a few words, got booed, and took a punch. I wasn't looked at as being a potential top guy." Despite that, MJF pointed out that he was only 21 years old at the time, and got a chance to cut a promo on Bret Hart. Before the segment, Friedman consulted the higher-ups on his promo and was shocked to hear that he had full reign to say whatever came to mind. "They threw me into the deep end and said sink or swim. Get over with our fans or don't. And I'll take that any day compared to the other way it's been done in our business, historically."

Friedman went on to explain that AEW will simply not be for everyone, and pointed out how few people believed in Darby Allin and The Lucha Bros beforehand and today they're some of the biggest names in the promotion. "Bottom line: AEW = opportunity in every sense of the word." MJF then suggested that AEW ultimately proves whether someone is mid or washed-up. "And if you're a generational talent (me), it's an opportunity to show that."