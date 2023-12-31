Sammy Guevara Pins Ricky Starks To Earn Victory In AEW Worlds End Eight-Man Tag Match

Chris Jericho, his former protegee Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting defeated AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill and the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and "Powerhouse" Hobbs) during tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

Sammy Guevara got the win for the team by first hitting the GTH and then a Shooting Star Press to Starks. The match marked Guevara's first one since he suffered a concussion at WrestleDream back in October. It's worth noting that at WrestleDream, Guevara was a member of the Don Callis Family and in a match against Jericho. It wasn't until this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," that Guevara made his return and decided to leave the stable — aligning himself back with Jericho.

The Worlds End match was originally supposed to be an AEW Tag Team Title match with Starks and Bill defending their titles against Jericho and Kenny Omega, but Omega is currently on the sidelines due to diverticulitis.