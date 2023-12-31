Mike Bennett Seemingly Confirms Identities Of ROH World Tag Team Champions

Last night's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view saw Wardlow, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Roderick Strong unveiled as the henchmen of "The Devil" Adam Cole. Now that their identities have been revealed, it's probably safe to assume that Taven and Bennett, aka The Kingdom, are the mystery men who won the ROH World Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," especially after the former shared a photo of his title on X (formerly Twitter).

As of this writing, Taven has yet to share a photo or confirm his status as a champion. However, given that he and Bennett typically pair with each other on AEW and ROH programming, it's probably safe to assume that he's the other half of the recently crowned champions.

Cole and MJF were the ROH World Tag Team Champions before the Devil's Men, but the former was forced to vacate the title after picking up an injury. MJF then defended the gold with other tag partners or by himself, but he didn't have enough in the tank to overcome the new champs on his own this past Wednesday.

It remains to be seen why Cole and his henchman have been tormenting MJF in recent months. Wardlow has been open about his desire to ruin MJF's life recently, but Cole seemed to be the former AEW World Champion's best friend until last night. Furthermore, MJF's AEW contract reportedly expires on January 1, 2024, and it's unknown if he'll return to the promotion to get payback against his attackers.