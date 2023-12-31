Maxxine Dupri Wants To Square Off With These Two WWE Stars Soon

Earlier this year, Maxxine Dupri made her professional wrestling debut alongside Chad Gable and Otis on "WWE Raw," where the trio defeated The Viking Raiders and Valhalla in a mixed tag team match. As she now looks ahead to 2024, Dupri is aiming to expand her wrestling resume even more. During a recent interview with the "Lightweights Podcast," Dupri revealed that she is keen on squaring off with two particular in-ring talents, one of which is WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia).

"Honestly, I just want to be in the ring with [Nikki Bella]. If it was up to me, we would be a tag team, but if my only opportunity to be in the ring with her is to throw her off the top rope [at the Royal Rumble], I will do my best. I will try," Dupri said.

Should Dupri win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, she plans to then challenge WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, whom she previously faced on "Raw" on December 11. Despite her loss to Ripley on this occasion, Dupri made it clear that she is eager to step up to "The Eradicator" once again.

"I need another shot at [wrestling Ripley] ... I was genuinely scared that day just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone, and I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, she's dangerous in the ring, she has this huge confidence and persona about her that's so cool," Dupri said. "But then to come in, and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure to live up to. I was like, 'Oof.' It was scary."

