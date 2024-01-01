Possible Changes Coming To AEW World Title

AEW is currently undergoing many changes. From crowning a new AEW World Champion to reportedly looking to sign new free agents in 2024, the landscape of AEW is changing.

According to "Fightful Select," the AEW World Championship will also be changing, and is scheduled to undergo some alterations in the coming year. As of writing, side plate options are the only confirmed feature of the new title. An example of these side plates can be seen in the custom belt that Tony Khan presented to the Clemson Tigers after their victory over the Kentucky Wildcats at the TaxSlayer Bowl.

#AEW's Owner & CEO @TonyKhan presented a custom AEW World Championship to the Head Coach of @ClemsonFB, Dabo Swinney in recognition of the Tigers winning the 2023 @taxslayerbowl today in Jacksonville at the @jaguars home, @EverBankStadium pic.twitter.com/4EXZwATJNQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2023

The new version of the AEW World Championship title also sports a black background behind the AEW logo, but whether or not this feature will be kept in the final belt redesign is unknown. It is currently unclear if the AEW World Championship title will undergo any more drastic redesigns, or when the new design will be put into use.

The most recent iteration of the AEW World Championship was a Burberry version of the title known as the "The Big Burberry Belt" or "Triple B," which was introduced after MJF became champion. Samoa Joe won the title at this past weekend's Worlds End pay-per-view, bringing to an end MJF's 406-day reign as champion, which will also likely result in a possible alternation to the title.