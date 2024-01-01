Ex-WWE Star Teases Interest In Working For AEW

Now that many of the wrestlers released from WWE in September 2023 have hit the free agent market, many are wondering who, if any, will be picked up by other promotions, such as AEW. So far, AEW hasn't bitten on any names, though there is at least one former WWE star, in the form of Mansoor, who hopes they will bite on him.

In an interview with "Denise Salcedo," Mansoor was asked whether he'd be interested in joining the promotion, or if he had any conversations with them. While Mansoor didn't comment on the latter question, he expressed a ton of appreciation for AEW and interest in them, largely due to how the promotion proved to be a lifesaver for other wrestlers who lost their jobs in the past.

"I love AEW," Mansoor said. "Primarily because I have a lot of really close friends who for whatever reason don't work for WWE anymore, and their families are fed and taken care of because of AEW and Tony Khan and their team. So for that, I'll always be eternally grateful, especially for the people who got let go during the pandemic.

There are people who would've been deported. I mean, there are people who would've had to leave America if not for the fact that they got a work visa, in some cases [from] AEW, in some cases [from] Impact. So for that reason, I mean, I will always be gratuitous that those options exist and that AEW exists as that sort of alternative because it's so incredibly important."