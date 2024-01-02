Dragon Lee Set To Miss WWE NXT New Year's Evil, Promises Big Surprise

"WWE NXT" is kicking off 2024 in a big way tomorrow night with New Year's Evil and though they're now down a superstar, it seems misfortune has presented an opportunity for surprise. Current NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee announced on X this evening that he is stuck in Mexico with visa problems but it sounds like the LWO should be just fine tomorrow night in their match against the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Lee led off with a "Feliz año nuevo!" greeting before explaining the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his inability at the moment to return to the United States. And with that in mind, he'll have to miss New Year's Evil and his match alongside Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro against Drew Gulak, Miles Borne, and Damon Kemp. Promising a surprise, however, has fans speculating as to a now-mystery tag team partner for the LWO.

Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil... But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night. — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 2, 2024

Andrade El Idolo is now free from AEW, as Tony Khan himself acknowledged after World's End on Saturday, so it would make a lot of sense for the presumed once-and-again "Cien" Almas to tag with his compatriots and perhaps align himself with the LWO. It's been heavily rumored that Andrade would quickly make his way back to WWE since word got out that his time in AEW was up, if only because his wife, Charlotte Flair, is a company mainstay. Speculation will run rampant in the meantime but the new year is off to a fun start in 2024.