R-Truth Secures Finn Balor A Match On Next Week's Raw With Tag Team Title Stipulation

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will face off against DIY's Tommaso Ciampa on next week's "WWE Raw," and if the former loses, he and Damian Priest will have to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY.

During this week's "Raw," DIY told R-Truth — who still thinks he's a member of Judgment Day — that they want a shot at the WWE Tag Team titles and that their New Year's resolution is to win them. A bewildered Balor and Priest were then informed by "Raw" GM Adam Pearce that they, the Judgment Day, had requested a match on next week's "Raw." Truth then made his way into the scene and informed them that he was the one who had requested the tag team title match.

Priest and Balor were angry that Truth was making decisions for them about their titles and reiterated to him that he was still not a part of the group. But, Truth told them that DIY has to earn a title shot, suggesting that Balor face Ciampa, and if the latter wins, DIY gets a shot at the tag team titles. Balor was, at first, hesitant, but after Truth called him a "scaredy-cat," he agreed to the match.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have held their titles since October when they defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the titles. The duo has defended their championships on both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks, defeating the Creed Brothers on the December 18 edition of "Raw," while getting one over The Street Profits over on the blue brand on the November 24 edition of "SmackDown." DIY, meanwhile, has yet to win gold on the main roster, with their only tag team championship in WWE coming in "NXT," back in 2016.