Zoey Stark Assesses State Of Women's Tag Titles Following WWE Raw

After defeating the team of Tegan Nox and Natalya on "WWE Raw" alongside tag team partner Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark took to X to fire shots at both the current and former WWE Tag Team Champions. "The titles went from a 'karen' and her bodyguard to two girls who dance," Stark wrote, adding, "It's time to make the tag titles mean something and who better to do it with than @QoSBaszler."

There could be something to Stark's comments, if only because the same episode of "Raw" featured the former champions, "the karen" (Chelsea Green) and "her bodyguard" (Piper Niven), literally confronting the current champions, "the two girls who dance" (Kayden Carter and Katana Chance), in an actual nightclub, demanding a rematch for the titles they lost on the December 18 "Raw." The champions accepted the challenge, before tossing drinks in the challengers' faces and continuing on with their party.

Stark and Baszler can now stake a valid claim to dibs on a match with the winner of said championship rematch, which is set to take place next week, having surely booted last night's opponents down the pecking order. After winning a #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way on "Raw" November 20, Natalya and Nox have failed to win a match in three consecutive outings, falling in their championship opportunity to Green and Niven, then to Carter and Chance, and finally to Stark and Baszler last night.