Jeff Jarrett On Why He's Wrestling So Much And How Things Have Changed While With AEW

Jeff Jarrett's addition to the AEW roster was originally met with a lot of criticism online, but since becoming a more active star, many fans have begun to praise him as one of the most stand-out acts in the promotion. On his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, he recalled what his original plans with AEW were.

According to Jarrett, his original role wouldn't have had him step in front of the camera too often. "When I came to terms with AEW it was 'Hey, we're gonna want you to appear on camera — some, not a lot — but we really want you to come in, in business development. Non-televised Live Events is one thing and maybe International things." Additionally, he explained how competitive he is by nature, and as such was gearing up for the house shows AEW originally planned, however, the introduction of "AEW Collision" changed plans again.

"This little show called "Collision" popped down in the middle of it, and all the plans for House Rules were pump the brakes, to which I completely understand." However, Jarrett regards his involvement with All In 2023 as the highlight of his year. "To be a part of the biggest event in professional wrestling history as live attendance goes, in London? To be a part of that? How can that not be at the top of my list of gratitude of 2023 to just be a part of that?" Additionally, he noted that there's some history between his family and Grado, and that Wembley will always be special to him: "It's a memory of a lifetime."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.