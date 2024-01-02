Becky Lynch Shares Backstage Photo With The Rock Following WWE Raw Return

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" featured a rare reunion between former tag team partners The Miz and R-Truth, who were once collectively known as Awesome Truth. They weren't the only duo to reunite that night though. Later in the evening, WWE posted a video clip to X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a backstage moment between Becky Lynch and The Rock, in which the two can be seen conversing before embracing one another.

On Tuesday, Lynch shared a photo of their interaction on X with a joking caption. "One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin," Lynch wrote, seemingly referring to The Rock's cousin Nia Jax, whom Lynch had faced earlier in the show. Unfortunately for Lynch, her efforts weren't enough to overcome "The Irresistible Force," as Jax planted her with an Annihilator for the win. The Rock, on the other hand, found success during his surprise appearance as he laid out former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, and subsequently teased a feud against another cousin of his — "The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns.

One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin. @TheRock @WWE pic.twitter.com/yAaUrbcZIB — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2024

Prior to their reunion on Monday, The Rock and Lynch previously met on-screen on the October 4, 2019 edition of "WWE SmackDown," which took place during Lynch's first reign as "Raw" Women's Champion. As Lynch attempted to hype up the live audience, she was interrupted by Baron Corbin, who insisted that the WWE Universe preferred him to kick off the respective show instead. When Corbin entered the ring to further confront Lynch, he was greeted by the music of The Rock. Corbin later claimed he was "superior" to both The Rock and Lynch, prompting Rock and Lynch to then work together to take him down.