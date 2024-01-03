Bully Ray Assesses 'Internal Chess Match' With WWE Main Event Stars

Heading into 2024, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes seemed to be likely a course for one of the main event matches at WrestleMania 40, but on Monday, another intriguing possibility emerged. During the Day One edition of "WWE Raw," The Rock teased a feud with Reigns as he asked the San Diego crowd if his dinner plans should entail him sitting in a booth, at a bar, or at the head of the table – a clear reference to one of Reigns' nicknames. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray assessed the potential implications that Rock's apparent challenge to Reigns could have on other top stars, such as Rhodes and Randy Orton, as WWE heads into WrestleMania season.

"[The main event landscape] is a very interesting, I say, internal chess match of, 'If we do this, then this. And if we do this, then when do we do this? But if we do it then, will the people lose faith?' [CM] Punk wins the Rumble, chooses Seth [Rollins to face at WrestleMania]. I think that's what the majority of the people want to see. So I think we can take Punk and Seth out of the equation, which leaves us Randy, Roman, possibly Rock, because we don't know if what The Rock says pertains to WrestleMania. He said 'head of the table.' That could happen at Royal Rumble. That could happen at Elimination Chamber. That could happen at WrestleMania. So Cody, Roman, Rock, and Randy, there's your [main] four, and where do they go, when and why."

Should WWE position The Rock vs. Reigns on the WrestleMania 40 card, Ray believes Orton should dethrone Reigns at the Royal Rumble event, forcing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to change hands. Per Ray's vision, after Orton unseats "The Tribal Chief" at the Royal Rumble, he would then go on to lose the title to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and thus, fulfill Rhodes' quest to "finish the story."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.