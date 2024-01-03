Carlito Makes WWE NXT Debut As Dragon Lee's Replacement In Six-Man Tag Match

Yesterday, Dragon Lee shared the unfortunate news that he would be unable to appear on this week's episode of "WWE NXT" due to issues with his visa that kept him from leaving Mexico. Following Lee's announcement, reports then suggested that veteran performer Carlito was slated to take Lee's place in tonight's six-man tag team match featuring the LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro and Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp of the No Quarter Catch Crew. These reports were later confirmed when Wilde and Del Toro officially introduced Carlito as their substitute tag team partner, marking Carlito's "NXT" debut in the process.

Toward the end of the match, Carlito laid out Kemp and Borne with a double clothesline, to which Kemp responded with a roll-up on Carlito. Unfortunately for Kemp, Carlito had already tagged in Del Toro beforehand, allowing Del Toro to blindside him with a 450 Splash for the win. After the match, Carlito spit an apple into the face of Gulak.

The LWO resurfaced on "NXT" television last month, saving Dragon Lee from a No Quarter Catch Crew beatdown after he retained "NXT" North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey and Gallus' Joe Coffey. One week later, "NXT" confirmed the aforementioned six-man tag match.

Elsewhere on tonight's card, Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the "NXT" Women's Championship against Blair Davenport.