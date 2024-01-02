Backstage Update On Dragon Lee Replacement For Tonight's WWE NXT

There will be no Dragon Lee on tonight's episode of "NXT," as the North American Champion is unable to make the show after his visa didn't arrive in time for him to travel. The "NXT audience won't have to worry, however, as a suitable replacement has been brought in to take Lee's place.

Fightful Select reports that none other than Carlito will be taking Lee's place tonight, teaming with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro of the LWO to take on three members of the Quarter Catch Club. While it was noted that plans could change, Carlito had been spotted at the "NXT" tapings earlier today and was seen preparing for a match at ringside.

This will be the first time WWE fans have seen Carlito wrestle in over a month, as the Puerto Rican star last competed in a WWE ring during a live event on November 19. Carlito also hasn't appeared on TV since around that time, after he was attacked by Santos Escobar before their match at the Survivor Series PLE. In a bit of irony, Lee would end up taking Carlito's place at the event, ultimately coming up short to Escobar.

In addition to the LWO vs. Quarter Catch Club trios bout, "NXT: New Year's Evil" will also feature two championship matches, as Lyra Valkyria defends the NXT Women's Championship against Blair Davenport, while Ilja Dragunov defends the NXT Championship against Trick Williams. The show will also feature Roxanne Perez against Arianna Grace, Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Ranch Hand or Servant for a Day match, and Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi in the finals of the Breakout Tournament.