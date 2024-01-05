Kurt Angle Names The AEW Vs. WWE Dream Match He Wants To See

Despite never having set foot in an AEW ring, Kurt Angle clearly follows the product occasionally, as he recently named one of the promotion's biggest stars as someone he'd love to see clash with Roman Reigns. According to the veteran in a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," one of his dream matches would be a clash between Reigns and Kenny Omega.

"I would say Roman Reigns versus Kenny Omega for the world title," said the Hall of Famer.

However, Angle noted that this would likely never happen unless Omega was the one to go over to WWE instead. "Now, I don't think that's ever going to happen unless Kenny Omega switches over to WWE. So, it's probably not gonna happen, but, man, I would love to see that match."

This will likely remain a dream match despite rumors of WWE being interested in acquiring "The Cleaner" since he signed a lengthy AEW deal and the promotion's policy of adding injury time to a contract.

Angle briefly touched on Omega's Diverticulitis diagnosis and recalled when Brock Lesnar suffered through the same thing in 2009, which cost him a lengthy amount of screentime to recover. "That's a shame,, man, because that stuff is nasty. I remember when Brock had to go through that and it was a long time, he waited a long time, it takes a long bit of time to get through that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.