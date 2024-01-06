WWE's Maxxine Dupri Reveals Best Advice She's Gotten From Chad Gable And Otis

WWE star Maxxine Dupri has discussed what she has learned from her Alpha Academy teammates, Chad Gable and Otis, and also touched upon learning the Caterpillar.

Dupri was a recent guest on the "Lightweights" podcast, where she spoke about an important bit of advice that she has received from her teammates recently.

"It's all in the hips," she said about the advice she's got from Gable and Otis. "That's the advice for all things whether you're doing the Tozawa shuffle or suplex — it's all in the hips."

She was then asked if she likes to do the Caterpillar, which is a trademark of Otis. Maxxine stated that although she enjoys performing the move, she hasn't mastered it yet.

"Yes, however, I'm not good at it. I'm not good at doing the worm, guys. Sorry. The first time — I wish we had on video — the first time they were like, 'Okay, you're going to do it.' I was like, 'Okay.' In my head I can do it backwards so I was like, 'Oh, I can totally do it forward. No worries, guys, I got this.' Then I went to do it and it was like ... it was so bad. I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I do think my caterpillar has gotten so much better. From time to time it is not on the level of Otis but I'm getting there."

She then revealed that she's been training to throw people off the top rope in preparation for the women's Royal Rumble match, but doesn't know yet if she's in the match. Maxxine, who made her in-ring debut last July, last wrestled against WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the December 11 edition of "WWE Raw," losing to the champion in quick time.