WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Recalls 'Smartening Up' Son Brock About Pro Wrestling

Just like the Tooth Fairy or Easter Bunny, there comes a time when every parent must sit down with their child and have a conversation about the truth: professional wrestling is pre-determined. On a recent episode of "Arn," WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed when he spoke to his son Brock, who is now a wrestler himself, about the reality of the business.

"Brock was probably seventeen," Anderson said. "I never smartened him up. ... The thing that really pissed him off was — somehow we got on the subject of The Undertaker and Kane."

Anderson said his son must have been backstage, and presumably Brock saw the two performers arriving or leaving the arena separately. The fact that the two weren't riding together confused the young man, causing him to seek out his father for some guidance.

"He says, 'Well, they're brothers, ain't they?'" Anderson continued. "And I went, 'No, mark. They're not brothers.' And he went off! ... I mean, he got pissed!"

For several years after Kane made his WWE debut, he and The Undertaker were portrayed onscreen as brothers. When they eventually tagged together, they were known as the Brothers of Destruction. Over time, that element of their characters had far less emphasis, but many fans never forgot the connection the two had in Kane's early days.

At the time of the anecdote, Anderson remembers Brock being around the age of a senior in high school. These days, the 26-year-old is well into his own wrestling career, having previously performed in AEW. Brock is currently a free agent, as his AEW contract expired this past October.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Arn" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.