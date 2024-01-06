Maxxine Dupri Recalls Being 'Obsessed' With This WWE Show, Trying Out For The Company

Maxxine Dupri currently has a spot on WWE's main roster as part of the Alpha Academy, acting first as a manager before making her in-ring debut on "WWE Raw" earlier this year. However, not too long ago, Dupri was simply a fan. During an interview with "Lightweights Podcast," Dupri revealed which WWE show most captured her attention while explaining how she signed with the company.

"[They] used to have a show called 'Total Divas' that played on E!, and I was obsessed with that show in high school," Dupri said. "I was like, 'These girls are so cool, they're so athletic, they have the coolest style.' I just thought it was so, so interesting."

After high school, Dupri became a competitive dancer and performed as a cheerleader in both the NFL and the NBA. However, after reaching heights such as cheering at the Super Bowl, Dupri decided she needed a career change. While spending time with her grandfather, a lifelong WWE fan, Dupri joked about applying for the company, but that joke quickly turned into a reality.

"So I applied online," Dupri continued. "I didn't hear anything, and then I ended up emailing my modeling agency, and I was like, '[This is] so random, but I have this really weird life goal to be in WWE.' ... Two weeks later, I got invited to the SummerSlam tryout in Las Vegas."

Over the past several years, WWE has begun holding tryouts around major PLEs. WWE SummerSlam 2021 took place in Las Vegas, and in addition to Dupri, signings from that tryout included Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Jakara Jackson, Edris Enofe, and more.

