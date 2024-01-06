Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Women's Division Is In 'The Strongest Place It's Been'

One of the biggest criticisms throughout AEW's lifespan as a company has been its women's division, with many fans and pundits alike wanting to see the female side of the roster be given more opportunities. However, the end of 2023 did see a focus on more characters in the division, such as Toni Storm and Julia Hart, and Tony Khan believes it is now, "in the strongest place it's been."

"Imagine how much better it's going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency," Khan teased during a recent media call. Dipping into the free agent market is something that Khan has openly spoken about as of late, and there has been speculation that Mercedes Mone and Deonna Purrazzo — two top current free agents, could be AEW bound in the near future. However, Khan also highlighted the fact the company has major names on the shelf right now in the women's division. While AEW recently welcomed back Thunder Rosa from a lengthy injury, there are two other former AEW Women's World Champions waiting in the wings once they're cleared.

"We have great names like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great World Champion who was the top star of the division when she was injured," Khan said. "Certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year, that's going to be so huge for us potentially getting Jamie Hayter back in the division ... When we get these big stars back, and if I am as active in free agency as I have the ability to be then I think things can get really exciting."

