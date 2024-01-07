nZo Shuts Down Reports Of Him Having Beef With Ex-AEW Star

nZo, or as WWE fans knew him, Enzo Amore, has become somewhat controversial since departing from the promotion. Some rumors claimed he had heat with former AEW star Joey Janela, which could've halted a jump to the promotion at the time, but nZo recently shot down these claims.

"There was never a beef, guys," nZo told "K&S WrestleFest." The two men were recorded in a brief tussle during a concert which is where the rumors stem from, but according to the star, he's simply always ready for a fight. "If you walk up to me and you said you wanna fight, I put my hands up, that's all. I don't care who you are. If I feel threatened, I'm gonna put my hands up."

Additionally, he brushed the clip off since it was only eight seconds, but admitted that when the two saw each other again in public they shook hands. "That was not beef, but then after the fact, yeah, I saw the man in public, he put his hand out, and I shook it." nZo then professed that he doesn't walk around with animosity or hatred for anyone since he has better things to think about. Janela has also commented on the events that transpired in the clip and admitted that he was the one at fault. According to the former AEW star, he admits that he riled nZo up, that he was intoxicated at the time, and only learned about the situation the day after when the clip went viral.

If you use any quotes form this article, please credit "K&S WrestleFest" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.