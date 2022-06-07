Drunkenly attempting to fight another wrestler at a concert probably isn’t the best career move, even if you are “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

Back in July of 2019, Janela and former WWE employee Enzo Amore both attended the same Blink 182 concert. Janela was drunk and attempted to start a fight with Enzo during the concert, which he recently detailed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

“I see some guy with a beer dressed in something that looked like a potato sack walking in front of me. I go, ‘oh sh*t that’s Enzo’,” Janela stated. “So I start punching him in the arm and he didn’t take too kindly to that because I spat about him on the internet. The whole situation happened and they got it on video and I looked like the biggest f*cking idiot ever”

At the time of the fight, Janela was signed to the then upstart promotion AEW. The new company had just had its first event, Double or Nothing 2019, not even two months prior to the altercation with Enzo going down. Janela commented how he thinks the fight may have hurt how people viewed him backstage.

“Everyone was like, ‘Tony this guy that you just put in the main event with Moxley, this f*cking degenerate, f*cking idiot’,” Janela said. “And that’s where a lot of my, I think a lot of the guys, like the Christopher Daniels, and the Frank Kazarians of the world, those guys who didn’t know me, right there, that was like, ‘yeah, let’s write that guy off.'”

Janela went to bed that night not knowing the amount of noise the incident with Enzo would make on the internet.

“There’s one thing I didn’t wish I did in my life and it was that,” Janela revealed. “I woke up the next day and the video was all over the internet. I don’t remember it at all.”

Joey Janela recently made news when he set his foot on fire while trying a flaming superkick against Drew Parker at the GCW “Maniac.”

