Konnan Takes Issue With One Aspect Of WWE Star Drew McIntyre's Entrance

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre remains one of the company's most popular stars, and his recent heel turn has allowed him to freshen things up while keeping his character complex and grounded. Former WCW star Konnan, speaking on a recent episode of "K100," shared that he's a fan of McIntyre, but thinks one part of his presentation should be dropped.

"I did think he looks super lame [and] corny ... coming down with the sword named Angela," Konnan said. "I know it's [named] after his mom, but still. ... What are you gonna do with that? You gonna impale somebody?"

McIntyre's sword has been a big part of his presentation for years now. In the past, McIntyre has acknowledged that he has a love-hate relationship with the sword, but he has come to accept that it's an important part of his entrance. Konnan was correct that McIntyre named the sword after his late mother, adding extra importance to the prop.

Despite his issues with the sword, Konnan said that he expects McIntyre to remain a focus on WWE TV in the coming months. Additionally, there is another part of McIntyre's presentation that Konnan does not take issue with.

"I don't see [anything] wrong with [McIntyre] wearing a kilt," Konnan continued. "He's a Scotsman. ... And I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now."

This past Monday on a special Day One edition of "WWE Raw," McIntyre faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Though Damian Priest seemed interested in cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, McIntyre laid out Priest and Dominik Mysterio to prevent it. That distraction gave Rollins the chance he needed to gain the upper hand, and the champion pinned McIntyre to retain.

