AEW Star Rush Reveals Injury Suffered During Continental Classic Tournament

The AEW Continental Classic took a physical toll on all its competitors, but the Gold League's Rush is going to have to spend some time on the shelf to recover from the punishing tournament.

"In the AEW Continental Classic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had," Rush wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight."

In the #AEWContinentalClassic I tore my hamstring in the second match I had. I will recover and return ready and hungrier than ever for a fight.#LFI #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1KczV1DxoU — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) January 4, 2024

The match Rush is referring to would've been his November 29 win over Mark Briscoe on "AEW Dynamite." Rush has wrestled four matches since, presumably with the torn hamstring — three more Continental Classic matches on "Dynamite" and an eight-man Continental Classic showcase tag team match at the Worlds End PPV on December 30. There is no word on how long Rush will be out of action.

Rush signed a fresh contract with AEW in July, which followed him immediately leaving AAA just ahead of a TripleMania XXXI in June before he could take part in a tag match with LA Park (had Park and Rush lost their TripleMania match, they would've had to face each other in a hair vs. mask match at a later date). Rush has been leading the Los Faccion Ingobernables, which includes his brother Dralistico as well as Preston Vance, the former Dark Order member.

Rush isn't the only AEW star taking time off, as former AEW World Champion MJF is currently on hiatus after losing his title at AEW Worlds End to recover from the myriad of injuries he suffered during his reign, specifically to his hip and his shoulder. There is similarly no word on how long MJF will be out of action.