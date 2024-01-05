Kurt Angle Explains Why He Won't Keep Coming Back To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has no intention of ever lacing up his wrestling boots once again, explaining why he has decided to not wrestle ever again.

The Olympic gold medalist recently appeared at Steel City Con, where he explained how TNA was a good environment to go to, as the schedule was less rigorous than WWE's, while he also got to take his kids to Disney World often, which was a bonus. The legendary star added that he decided to retire because his much-famed in-ring abilities had waned with time, and he didn't want to showcase to the fans a watered-down version of himself.

"I went back to the WWE in 2017 and it was the right time for me to come back. I got inducted in Hall of Fame, I wasn't nearly the wrestler that I used to be and that's why I retired. I lost the step and I don't want the fans to remember me as this broken-down old wrestler, so I retired early and I got out of it and I never went back," revealed Angle.

He stated that he would only get back in the ring to deliver a promo, and wouldn't wrestle, unlike Hall of Famers like Ric Flair and Terry Funk, who wrestled for several years.

"There are wrestlers that still keep coming back, like Ric Flair, and Terry Funk when he was alive. He had like, I guess, 30 retirement matches, but that's not me. I'm not going to be doing that either, I won't I won't step foot in the ring again unless I'm cutting a promo."

Angle has had to deal with numerous surgeries, having had surgery on both knees and back surgery in recent years, while he's also set to have neck and shoulder surgery soon. The legendary star's last match came in WWE at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he wrestled and lost to Baron Corbin.