Jim Ross Addresses Andrade El Idolo's Departure From AEW

With Andrade El Idolo having already said goodbye to AEW upon the expiration of his contract earlier this week, which was confirmed by AEW CEO Tony Khan after Worlds End, the wrestling world has been pondering his next step. Jim Ross recently sung Andrade's praises, and concurred with the consensus that he'll end up back in WWE before too long. On the latest "Grilling JR," Ross told co-host Conrad Thompson that the best of Andrade is still to come and that he'll be missed in AEW.

"We haven't seen his ceiling yet," Ross said. "The guy is really good and losing him is unfortunate for AEW because he always did quality work." Agreeing with the masses that the former Andrade "Cien" Almas would show right back up in WWE, perhaps as early as this past Monday's "WWE Raw: Day 1" (which didn't come to pass), Ross cited a consistent trend in recruiting for WWE as one logical reason for a return.

"If I were a betting man, I would certainly lean toward Andrade to be a WWE guy sooner than later," he explained. "They're always looking for quality talents. They're doing a lot of nice things with their Latin athletes. He fits the bill right there very well [and can] talk, wrestle, and I'm a fan of his work." Of course, there's another reason why Andrade back under the WWE umbrella makes a ton of sense in the form of his real-life wife, Charlotte Flair.