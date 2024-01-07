AEW World Tag Team Title Street Fight Confirmed For Battle Of The Belts

During this Saturday's "AEW Collision" episode, AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill called out Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho for a future title match, and the date has been set. Bill said they would defend the gold against the team known as Le Sex Gods in a Street Fight on January 13 at the Battle of the Belts IX special. The match was officially confirmed later that night.

Originally, Jericho and Kenny Omega were supposed to face Starks and Bill for the Tag Team Titles at AEW Worlds End. However, due to Omega's unfortunate diverticulitis diagnosis, Jericho, Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting faced the AEW Tag Team Champions and the Don Callis Family at the pay-per-view instead. The match was won after Guevara pinned Starks.

Before Starks helps to defend the tag team titles, he will face Guevara in a singles match next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming." The special will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily's Place.

Battles of the Belts IX will take place right after next week's "Collision" at 10 p.m. ET. As of this writing, the AEW Tag Team match is the only one set for the televised event. AEW has a few Battle of the Belts specials a year; the one that took place last year in January, Battle of the Belts V, saw the then-Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), successfully defend the titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.