Mickie James Names Her Choice To Challenge Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 2024

Mickie James, a former five-time WWE Women's Champion, expresses her excitement about The Rock's return to the ring and shares her thoughts on "The Great One's" comeback on "WWE Raw."

On an episode of "Busted Open Radio," James made it clear, like many WWE fans, that she wants to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson face his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at this year's WrestleMania.

"You know, I love Cody [Rhodes], he's my friend, he's my brother, and I'm excited to see him shine," said James. "He's freaking killing [it], but if I'm going to — if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I'm looking for Roman and Rock. The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot."

Since The Rock made a surprise return on the January 1 episode of "Raw" and asked fans if he should be the one to "sit at the head of the table," there has been a lot of speculation that The Rock's return is to feud with "The Tribal Chief."

James isn't the only one in the pro wrestling business who has shared their thoughts on the matter, as former WCW President Eric Bischoff noted on his podcast why it would be a good decision to have The Rock face Reigns earlier at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia in February than waiting for that match to happen at WrestleMania 40 in April.

