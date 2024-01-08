Swerve Strickland Discusses Possible 'Time Table' For Winning AEW World Title

AEW star Swerve Strickland is confident of becoming AEW World Champion in the future but doesn't want put a timeline on it.

In his recent appearance on former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.'s "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the AEW star was asked about potentially becoming the first black AEW World Champion, and when it will likely happen. Strickland explained how he didn't expect to win the tag team titles so quickly and revealed when he may become the world champion.

"Right now, I don't really [want to] put a time table on it. I feel that everything has accelerated super fast for me since being in AEW," said Strickland. "I didn't expect to win the AEW tag titles within six months of being there. That was not on my to-do list, but it ended up happening. Since signing up with AEW, I think of all the people that signed up with AEW, I think I had the second-fastest to win a title in the company's history, behind FTR, and being the first African-American tag team to win the titles as well.

"Those [winning titles] aren't something you plan out. You let the universe happen. November 18 was such a significant date, that was the Texas Deathmatch [at Full Gear], two years prior, that was the day I got let go from WWE. So that's another thing you can't write. It's just all these things are aligning. I'm pretty sure being the first African-American World Champion in AEW — the stars are going to align at some point. I can't force that, I can't plan that."

He added that he has to focus on the task at hand and stay in the present rather than think too far ahead, but believes he is world champion material. Strickland has yet to win a singles title in AEW but has had a promising last few months in the promotion, shining at the recently concluded AEW Continental Classic tournament.