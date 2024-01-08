Why Booker T Couldn't Wait To See Grayson Waller Get 'Beat Up' During WWE NXT

WWE star Grayson Waller has taunted several WWE personalities in his time with the company, but he got a taste of his own medicine recently as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T mocked the Australian star.

In a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T discussed the first "WWE NXT" of 2024 and praised the stars for putting on a great show. He took a shot at Waller, who was defeated by Trick Williams, and the "NXT" commentator explained why he was pleased to see the Australian lose the "NXT" Championship #1 contenders match.

"'NXT' kicked off the year with a bang. I think the first show of the year was smokin'. Trick Williams went out there and did his thing with Grayson Waller. Grayson Waller, I couldn't wait to see him get the hell beat out of 'em 'cause at the show in Houston, he was all over my wife when she took my kids down there. He knows whose city this is, he knows, he knows [laughs]," said Booker T.

WWE recently held a live event during their holiday tour in Houston, Texas, which was perhaps the show Booker T was alluding to. Booker T and Waller have had run-ins in the past as well, with the latter questioning the Hall of Famer's top five current wrestlers pick during a match, even calling the veteran star a "bi*ch" which left the "NXT" commentator shellshocked.

Waller's loss to Williams on last week's "NXT" happened after the latter received some help from Kevin Owens, who smacked the Australian to help Williams earn a shot at the "NXT" Championship. Waller and Austin Theory have joined forces with Logan Paul in recent weeks and have become the sidekicks of the United States Champion, who will defend his title against Owens later this month at the Royal Rumble.