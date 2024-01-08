Why O'Shea Jackson Jr. Doesn't Want Rock Vs. Reigns To Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

Since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE last week and referenced Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" nickname, it's been speculated that the two members of the Anoa'i family will soon collide for the first time. The Australian government has reportedly requested Johnson for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in the country, meaning the dream bout could potentially take place Down Under. Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper Ice Cube, recently discussed his issue with the possibility of Reigns vs.Johnson taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth next month.

"The problem I have with that is 'Mania is the granddaddy of them all," Jackson Jr. said on "Busted Open Radio." "It is our Superbowl ... And when you have something of that magnitude, it just doesn't feel right to happen at anything else but 'Mania or at least one of the big four. And also, as a fan of Rhea Ripley [who is from Australia], I don't know if I like the idea of taking the main event away from her. [They've] already marketed her on the front of this thing everywhere. In my mind, it's her show."

Although nothing has been confirmed at this stage, it was recently reported that Reigns vs. Johnson is in pole position to headline the second night of WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, it's also been suggested that WWE could potentially negotiate a bonus to make Reigns vs. Johnson happen at the next Saudi Arabia event, which in turn could make that next PLE in the Middle East the promotion's most lucrative event of all time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.