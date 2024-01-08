WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 1/5/2024

Friday night marked the beginning of a new year for "WWE SmackDown," even though much remained the same, with Roman Reigns still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and several others fighting for the opportunity to knock him off. The WWE was also looking to carry over "SmackDown's" strong viewership into the new year, and at least through one episode, they seem to have done just that.

Wrestlenomics reports that "SmackDown: New Year's Revolution" drew 2.465 million total viewers, along with 0.67 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. To the shock of no one, these numbers represented a significant increase from the previous week, when "SmackDown" aired a best-of episode. Total viewership grew a whopping 82% from 1.355 million viewers, while 18-49 was up an incredible 139% from 0.28. The numbers were the highest for "SmackDown" in total viewership and 18-49 since September 15.

"SmackDown" started strong, as an angle featuring Reigns, a recap of The Rock's appearance on "Raw," and the start of Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar drew 2.547 million viewers, and 0.65 in 18-49. While total viewership decreased slightly in QH's 2 and 3, 18-49 increased, jumping to 0.66 in QH2, and 0.69 in QH3, the second highest number in the demo all evening.

At that point, "SmackDown" entered the leaner point of the show, drawing between 2.397 and 2.454 million, and 0.64 and 0.66, in QH's 4 and 5, before hitting the low point in QH6, drawing 2.255 million viewers and 0.64. From there, however, the show would close strong thanks to the #1 contendership three-way match between LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. The match began in QH7 with 2.408 million and 0.66 and finished strong in QH8 with 2.623 million viewers and a robust 0.73 in 18-49, a show high in both categories.