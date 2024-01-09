Why WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Sees No Benefit In The Rock Beating Roman Reigns

WWE legend Kevin Nash doesn't feel that there's any upside to The Rock beating Roman Reigns when the two eventually meet.

Nash recently discussed several topics on his "Kliq This" podcast, including the rumored match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. He believes that neither Reigns, who is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, nor WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will lose at WrestleMania.

"I don't see them taking the belt off of Seth and I don't see them taking the belt off of Roman," said Nash.

He also feels that WWE may want Reigns to pass Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day run as WWF World Heavyweight Champion, which is one of the longest title reigns in WWE history. Nash believes that The Rock will be willing to give Reigns the rub, much like how Hogan did it for him at WrestleMania 18 in 2002.

"Don't you think they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? There's no upside on having Dwayne [The Rock] go over. I think Dwayne would do the job, much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto. Give that monster fu**ing rub," said the Hall of Famer.

The Rock recently returned to WWE at the Day 1 edition of "WWE Raw," where he referenced Reigns for the first time on WWE television, expressing his desire to sit at the "head of the table."

Reigns recently crossed 1,200 days as champion, having won the title way back in August 2020 at Payback, and will surpass Hogan's record if he holds the title until September 2024. "The Tribal Chief" will defend his title for the first time in a four-way match at this month's Royal Rumble show, against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight.