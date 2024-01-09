Cody Rhodes Reacts To WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event Competition

Since making his return to WWE almost two years ago, Cody Rhodes has made it clear he wants to win the WWE Championship — the world title his father Dusty Rhodes was never able to grasp. For much of 2023, Rhodes looked destined to get his WWE WrestleMania rematch against Roman Reigns, but the last few two months have seen a great deal of change within the company. Not only has CM Punk been brought back into the fold, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared to call out his cousin on the Day One edition of "WWE Raw," making a match between the two almost inevitable at some point soon.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes shared some of his perspective on the WrestleMania 40 main event situation. Despite the public uncertainty surrounding the main event, Rhodes had only positive things to say about his potential competition.

"The Rock is the Great One," Rhodes said. "He's still electrifying. ... CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I'm up against."

Still, Rhodes thinks that the main event match against Reigns this April in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania remains in his future. The WWE star said he's currently the best he has ever been as a wrestler, crediting it to the company's heavy schedule. The former AEW star seems to be riding high despite the recent teases of Rock vs. Reigns, and the extreme level of fan support for Rhodes could help him finish his story.

"That confidence has really been snowballing," Rhodes continued. "I hit milestones I didn't anticipate. Beating Brock Lesnar twice, for example. I keep thinking, 'What's better than this?' It's the way each of those moments has connected with the fans. They've given me their trust. That has made me even more confident."

