Andrade El Idolo Pulled From Indie Event As Rumors Of WWE Return Continue

Rumors continue to swirl regarding Andrade El Idolo potentially returning to WWE, and they will intensify with the news he has now been pulled from this Friday's GCW event. GCW released a statement on X to confirm it, stating, "Due to circumstances out of control, ANDRADE and MAKI ITOH will be unable to compete on Friday's event in Chicago." GCW revealed they have replacements for both wrestlers, with Masha Slamovich and Lio Rush set to step in, however, the news will certainly get people talking about the future of the former AEW star. El Idolo's final match for AEW took place at Worlds End 2023, which saw him lose to Miro, and both he and Tony Khan confirmed that they would be parting ways after that point.

Due to circumstances out of control, ANDRADE and MAKI ITOH will be unable to compete on Friday's event in Chicago. The following replacements have been signed: MASHA SLAMOVICH will replace Maki Itoh LIO RUSH will replace Andrade *Additional Matches TBA tonite and this week* pic.twitter.com/HHccmaYOR4 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 8, 2024

Ever since, there has been speculation that the former "WWE NXT" Champion is going to be returning to his former company, WWE — where his wife, Charlotte Flair also works. Of course, nothing is official regarding El Idolo and WWE, but people within the company are expecting him back at some stage. Wrestlers being pulled from independent dates has been a sign in the past that a wrestler is heading to WWE because, unlike AEW, the company doesn't tend to allow its roster members to work for other promotions.

El Idolo is not under a non-compete clause, which means he is technically free to appear on WWE television at any point, should he sign with the company. He last worked for WWE in 2021 after spending seven years with them, and he does have a positive history working under the creative leadership of Triple H, who of course is now in charge of that department for WWE's main roster.