Proud Dad' Booker T Discusses Relationship With WWE NXT Star Roxanne Perez

In the second phase of his career as a wrestling promoter and trainer, Booker T has been instrumental in the success "WWE NXT" star Roxanne Perez has had during her career. Perez started out wrestling for Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, and the two have continued to be connected by "NXT," where Booker calls Perez' matches as a member of the broadcast team.

On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker touched on the special relationship he and Perez share, as Perez prepares to make a special return to Reality of Wrestling later this week.

"I'm like a proud dad to be honest," Booker said. "Because I'm still in her head, and still in her ear at 'NXT' every week. Every time she's got a match, I'm watching, I'm critiquing it, trying to see what exactly she's doing well, what she perhaps needs to work on. I'm always trying to make sure that I'm that third, fourth, fifth eye, and trying to make sure...because I've really got a lot invested in Roxanne making it all the way through this thing, and...becoming a Hall of Famer one day.

"I really see her as something special. We don't just call her 'The Progidy' to be throwing around another phrase, another term, or anything like that...I'm loving actually being able to be an integral part of her career, as well as seeing her come back and pay it forward to Mia Friday."

Perez's match with Friday, a highly touted 18-year-old prospect, will take place at ROW's Slamuary event this Saturday. It will be Perez's first match in ROW since February 2022, when she lost a ROW Diamond's Division Championship match to Raychelle Rose.

