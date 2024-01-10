WWE Star LA Knight Responds To Merch Issues, Delay

WWE star LA Knight has delved into the reason why he there was a delay in WWE releasing merchandise of him when his popularity skyrocketed in 2023.

"It's a process, getting all that stuff done. Because I have ideas for things and it's like so you might try and run it through somebody. Okay, well, yeah, we might do that. And I think there was also just skepticism at first. Like, is this really a thing? Is this just gonna be a flash in the pan? Is this just gonna be a flavour of the month?" said Knight on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

The "WWE SmackDown" star revealed that there were some in WWE who were not in favor of giving him merchandise too soon, as they felt that his popularity with the fans may fade. But Knight asserted his confidence in being able to adapt and keep his stock up.

"And that was kind of even a thing that we had talked about and was even talked about with me. It was like, 'Well, we don't want to give it to him too soon, because then they might get over it.' And it's like, 'Look, fine. If that's the case and I'm not good enough to carry that, cool. Let's go with that.' But I understand the idea of also wanting to protect me at some point as well. But I have the belief in myself that I can pivot and move and adapt to whatever the situation is."

He added that he isn't afraid of failure as it would mean that it would help him get better. Knight revealed that he had the highest-selling merch in WWE over Money in the Bank weekend, and how he's been near the top over the last year, even though he has a lot less merchandise compared to the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.