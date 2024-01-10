WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Discusses Bringing Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff Into TNA

Things changed forever for TNA back in January 2010, when Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff arrived and took charge of the promotion, with the hopes of establishing TNA as a serious competitor for TNA. They did so during a time when Kurt Angle was among the promotion's most recognizable stars, having won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship four times since debuting in 2006, as well as being the figurehead for the popular Main Event Mafia stable.

During the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle revealed he was excited about Bischoff and Hogan coming into TNA, and the opportunity to compete with WWE. Unfortunately, Angle feels Hogan, Bischoff, and TNA as a whole moved too fast in trying to make it happen.

"We learned very quickly that you cannot compete with WWE if you don't have the money available," Angle said. "TNA had money, but they didn't have the money that WWE had. So it was really hard to compete against WWE. And I'll give you an example; Hogan and Bischoff wanted us to rent big venues. So we had to pay those upfront, and those bigger venues, they were for house shows, not even TV.

"Some of them were TV, some of them were house shows. But they wanted to rent these out, and it's a lot more expensive. So now we're booking all these shows all over the country, and we have to put up the deposit. It's a good bit of money. So I just think that we did everything...really too quickly. I think maybe you start with the Monday night thing, let that build up a little bit, then go and try to expand with your TVs and bigger arenas. But we did it all really quickly, and it was just too much."