WWE Star LA Knight Opens Up About Wanting 'The Damn Ball'

WWE star LA Knight has had a meteoric rise, going from the comedy gimmick of male model manager "Max Dupri" in 2022, to almost-Money in the Bank winner in 2023, with crowds chanting his name at shows where he wasn't even competing. Knight recently spoke on the "Insight" podcast about his rise and what he believes he deserves within the company in 2024. He believes he's manifested all of his successes.

"I willed this s*** into existence. I couldn't stop," Knight said. "I couldn't just be like, 'well, I'm just here,' and be happy with that, and that's cool. I wrote an email to one of the writers when I very first came back ... and I just said, 'Hey, look, I'd like to do this and this and this.' I said, 'At some point, I'm going to ask for the ball.' And he's like, probably was just brushing me off, I don't know, I can't speak for him ... his response at the time was, 'I appreciate the ambition.' And that was kinda that. And I'm sure at the same time, he's just kind of thinking, 'Oh, this guy, whatever.' But I meant that. And I meant that in the realest possible way to where like, I want the damn ball and I'm going to make that happen."

Knight said as many times as maybe he's felt like he's slipped up or "shot himself in his own foot," he's willed his successes into existence. He said 2023 was a climb in making that happen, and his goals in 2024 and beyond are to continue on with the rise of momentum and attention he's getting from WWE fans. He said he knows people want to look at his age, but said he's in good shape.