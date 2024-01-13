Matt Riddle Discusses Backstage Relationship With Stephanie McMahon And Triple H In WWE

Matt Riddle is pulling back the curtain on his previous relationships and experiences with some executives within WWE following his release. Riddle appeared on the "Signed by Superstars" YouTube channel for a live signing when he was asked about any "funny stories" he might have about Stephanie McMahon or Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Riddle had high praise for both of them, and said McMahon was always kind to him.

"Stephanie McMahon to me is just [a] strong, powerful, beautiful woman. The fact that she even looked at me was nice to me, I was just happy," Riddle said. "Triple H, I've got more stories on Triple H. I remember one day, I was calling a match, I was doing this and that, and then all of a sudden my vape pen flew out of my pocket and like hit him. He looked down at it and I was like, 'nothing to see here' and he's like, 'that's what we expect from you, bro." Riddle said that Levesque was always very approachable, but very busy. Riddle said he's not a person who likes to bother people when they're working before a show. He said that's why he believes Vince McMahon "liked him so much."

"Honestly Triple H, to me, he was always fun, super nice, understanding. I enjoyed working with Paul a lot. If anything, I wish I had a better relationship, [that] I'd talked to him more, but everybody's trying to talk to him on days of show," "The Original Bro" said. Riddle was released by WWE in September after reportedly "burning through too many chances." He made headlines earlier that month for an incident at JFK airport. Riddle has a deal with NJPW, and will team up with a mystery partner against Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito at Battle in the Valley.