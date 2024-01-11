Swerve Strickland, Other Contenders Confront AEW World Champion Samoa Joe On Dynamite

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has been champion for barely two weeks and he's already in the sights of many AEW main event stars.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Joe came out to the ring with his world title to address the crowd and was soon interrupted by Swerve Strickland, who was quick to make it clear that he feels he deserves a shot at the world champion. Before Swerve could make his case in total, Swerve's bitter rival Hangman Page stormed the ring to steal the mic and tell Joe that he too had eyes for Joe's championship belt, which Page once held. Joe began to address his pair of prospective challengers, when Joe's next challenger, FTW Champion Hook, came to the ring to stare down Samoa Joe before their title match next week on "Dynamite." The AEW World Champion, much like MJF before him, seemingly has a bevy of challengers to deal with on the road to AEW Revolution in March.

Joe has been champion since AEW Worlds End on December 30, where he defeated MJF to win the title for the first time. Swerve and Page are coming off a bitter, personal rivalry, which saw Swerve invade Hangman's home and Hangman choke out Swerve with a chain at AEW Full Gear. If the two men are both eyeing Joe's world title, it is more than likely their bloody feud is not over.