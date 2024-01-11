LA Knight Opens Up About Regret Over Not Returning To WWE Sooner

LA Knight is one of the hottest stars in WWE right now, but some fans may not be aware that this is actually his second run with the company. Knight was previously signed to a developmental contract with WWE in 2013, and was one of the first recruits for the WWE Performance Center, but was released a little over a year later. Recently appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Knight was asked if he had any regret over not taking WWE up on its offer for him to return between 2016 and 2018.

"Yes," Knight quickly responded. "A lot of it."

Knight recalled his lengthy stint in Impact Wrestling, where he wrestled as Eli Drake. During that time, Knight was not happy with his booking and even felt like an afterthought when he won the company's world championship.

"At that point, I'm just like, 'Alright, I have to leave. I have to go,'" Knight continued. "The only reason I was staying was because I had been broke for so damn long and I'm now making good money for the first time. I had never seen money like this before."

The offer that Knight had from WWE wasn't instilling too much confidence, as he was only promised a spot in the Performance Center rather than being guaranteed TV time on "WWE NXT." According to Knight, he thought that may have been because he had "heat" with the company when he departed the first time, though he declined to get into specifics.