AEW's Rey Fenix Talks Bringing Lucha Libre To America

While Rey Fenix and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo are far from the first luchadors to make their way from Mexico to the United States, there's no denying the two have had a massive impact on lucha libre in America over the last several years. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Fenix discussed what it's been like to transition from wrestling in Mexico to the United States.

"I think I did a good job," Fenix said. "I remember when I started my career here in [the] United States, it was a little difficult because ... lucha libre was [in] another position."

Fenix feels that many Americans didn't take lucha libre as seriously as they viewed other styles of wrestling. With their work in AEW and on the independent scene over the last few years, Fenix believes he and his brother have helped to change that perception.

"With time, we can see now I think every show in America has one or two luchadors," Fenix continued. "I think we did [a] good job. ... Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera, there are other guys [who] did an amazing job. ... They opened the first door, right? But I think my brother and myself, we [broke] every window and every opening in the house."

Fellow luchadors like Komander and El Hijo Del Vikingo have followed in Fenix and Penta's footsteps in recent years by appearing in AEW and ROH, and lucha libre wrestling has become prominent once again on WWE programming as well. Unfortunately for Fenix, he is currently out of action with a severe injury, but the AEW star said he is working to make his return to the ring as soon as possible.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.