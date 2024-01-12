AEW Star CJ Perry Says She May Need 'Full Blown Second Surgery' For Finger Infection

AEW's CJ Perry has been dealing with an infected middle finger for a little over a month, and on Thursday, she shared an update on her injury. The former WWE star revealed on Instagram that she will probably need to have surgery again next week. Perry also shared that working through the pain has been worth it because she was able to give her former client Andrade El Idolo a "proper" send-off at Worlds End.

"Karma is purring in my lap .... But worth it to make sure @andradealmas was sent off properly at #AEWWorldsEnd @aew. Second surgery next week. Draining mersa daily. Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full blown second surgery next week 🥹😭🙏🏼 but I would risk it all again for my ex clients, future clients and current clients," wrote Perry.

Perry was hospitalized in December after an infection in her finger spread up to her bicep. As reported earlier this week, Perry shared that she had to return to the hospital because her infection had come back.

The former WWE Superstar made her AEW debut last September at AEW All Out and later became the manager of Andrade, which made her husband, AEW star Miro, unhappy. However, after Miro's match against Andrade at Worlds End, it seemed that Perry had always been on her husband's side as she helped him defeat Andrade.