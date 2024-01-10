AEW's CJ Perry Headed Back To Hospital, May Need Another Surgery

Things haven't come easy for CJ Perry over the past month. The AEW star missed a good chunk of December after she was hospitalized with an infection in her finger that could've proven serious. And despite what appeared to be a successful surgery to remove the infection, Perry may not quite be out of the woods just yet.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Perry revealed that she was on her way back to the hospital due to what she described as "complications." Perry also admitted that the complications could involve the infection coming back, which would then require her to have a second surgery. As such, Perry could wind up missing more time from AEW, including this week's episodes of "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision."

Perry joined AEW back in September, when she made an appearance at AEW All Out, saving her husband Miro from a post-match attack on Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite this, Miro rejected Perry, prompting the former WWE star to seek out other clients. Perry would represent Action Andretti and most notably Andrade El Idolo, who she managed during his run in the AEW Continental Classic tournament until she was forced out due to her surgery.

Perry's association with Andrade drew the ire of Miro, leading to the two facing off at AEW Worlds End, with a returning Perry ultimately turning against Andrade to help Miro win, though Miro still appeared to be wary of Perry afterward. The match proved to be Andrade's swan song in AEW, as he announced he had left the promotion just a few days later, with reports suggesting a return to WWE would soon be in his future.