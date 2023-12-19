AEW Star CJ Perry (Fka WWE's Lana) Undergoes Surgery To Treat Spreading Infection

AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has shared an update on her finger injury that required a hospital visit.

In a new update on social media, Perry revealed that the infection on her finger has worsened, and will now require surgery. She requested everyone to keep her in their thoughts.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I'm going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all," said Perry.

She had disclosed a few days ago that her middle finger had swollen following an infection, which also spread to her arm. Perry stated in her recent update that she has been in the emergency room for over 50 hours.

The former WWE star was advertised to be in the corner of her new client, Andrade el Idolo for his first appearance in CMLL since 2015, but the injury kept her away from traveling to Mexico. She also missed the following night's "AEW Collision" show where Andrade faced another former WWE star, Claudio Castagnoli, in the Continental Classic tournament. The Mexican star lost the match, which was his first defeat in the tournament, but still sits joint-top of the Blue league alongside Bryan Danielson.

Perry, who joined AEW in September, became Andrade's manager in November and has accompanied the former "NXT" Champion to the ring ever since, despite her real-life husband, Miro, also being a part of the promotion. Miro and Andrade haven't clashed since joining AEW, but a potential feud looms as the former declared on AEW television that he would target Andrade after the conclusion of the Continental Classic tournament.