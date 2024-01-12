AEW's Rey Fenix Looks Back On Death Triangle's Best-Of-7 Series Against The Elite

Death Triangle and The Elite have quite a storied history with each other, competing in a Best of Seven Series throughout the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

While speaking with "Denise Salcedo," Rey Fenix reflected on competing in those matches.

"You're right, seven crazy matches with, in my opinion, three of the best wrestlers in the world," Fenix said. "I don't miss my opportunity so I do my best in every match and I think the result, that was not the best. But in my heart and in my person, I did my best every match and I feel happy about [knowing] nobody can do seven matches with it."

The Elite ultimately came out on top in the Best of Seven Series which began at Full Gear 2022. The first four matches were ordinary trios matches, with The Elite winning one of them and Death Triangle winning three of such. No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere, and Escalera De La Muerte matches rounded out the series, with The Elite emerging victorious in all three of them.

In light of reports emerging that his Death Triangle teammate PAC is set to return from injury soon, the timetable for Fenix's return to action remains unknown as he is currently sidelined with an injury of his own. He hasn't competed in the ring since the October 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite," when he was dethroned as AEW International Champion by Orange Cassidy.

